(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were on opposite sides of 5-4 results in MLB on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (6-18): The Royals held off a late rally from the Diamondbacks (13-12) for a 5-4 win. Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, Edward Olivares, Michael Massey, Kyle Isbel and Nicky Lopez all had two hits each for the Royals, and Olivares, Massey, Franmil Reyes and Lopez drove in one run apiece. Brady Singer (2-2) threw six innings, struck out five and gave up just one run on five hits. Scott Barlow got the final five outs for his third save of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals (9-15): The Giants (10-13) answered a three-run eighth by the Cardinals with a three-run bottom of the ninth, walking off with a two-run home run for a 5-4 win. Tommy Edman homered and scored twice, and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras and Dylan Carlson added two hits apiece, and Ryan Helsley (0-2) took the loss with his third blown save of the young season.