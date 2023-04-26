(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals kept on losing in MLB on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (6-19): The Kansas City Royals struggled mightily against Arizona ace Zac Gallen, who struck out 12 in 6 1/3 shutout innings for the Diamondbacks (14-12) in a 2-0 win. The Royals managed just five hits, including singles from Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, MJ Melendez, Edward Olivares and Jackie Bradley Jr. Ryan Yarbrough (0-3) went four innings, allowing one runs on four hits while striking out two and walking one.
St. Louis Cardinals (9-16): The Cardinals struggles on the West Coast continued with a 7-3 loss to the Giants (11-13). Paul Goldschmidt led the St. Louis offense, hitting two home runs, doubling and singling with two RBI and two runs. Paul DeJong doubled twice and drove in one. Jordan Hicks (0-2) took the loss, despite allowing just one unearned run in 1 2/3 innings in which he had four strikeouts and no walks.