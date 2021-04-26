(KMAland) -- The Royals finished a sweep of the Tigers while the Cardinals struggled offensively in a loss to the Phillies in MLB action on Monday.
Cardinals (11-11): The Cardinals fell short in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies (11-11). Adam Wainright allowed two runs on six hits while striking out eight in a complete game effort. St. Louis only had two hits on offense with Dylan Carlson driving in the lone run of the game.
Royals (14-7): The Royals finished a four-game sweep and won their fifth straight with a 3-2 victory over Detroit. Brad Keller (2-2) worked six innings, struck out four and gave up two runs on eight hits. Scott Barlow, Greg Holland and Josh Staumont finished the win out of the bullpen while Carlos Santana blasted a two-run homer in the victory.