(KMAland) -- The Royals shut out the White Sox while the Cardinals were shut out by the Mets in MLB action on Tuesday.
Royals (6-9): The Royals took a wire-to-wire 6-0 win over the White Six (6-10). Daniel Lynch (2-1) was terrific with six shutout innings, striking out seven and allowing just two hits and two walks. Andrew Benintendi and Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits each, and Carlos Santana drove in two runs on one hit. Benintendi, Witt Jr., Adalberto Mondesi and Michael A. Taylor also drove in one run.
Cardinals (9-7): The Mets (14-5) grabbed another win over the Cardinals, 3-0, behind Chris Bassitt’s six shutout innings. Jordan Hicks (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over two innings. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong had the only hits — all singles — for St. Louis.