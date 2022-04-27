(KMAland) -- Nolan Arenado lifted the Cardinals past the Mets while the Royals fell to White Sox on Wednesday.
Royals (6-10): The Royals suffered a 7-3 defeat to the White Sox. Whit Merrifield had two RBI on one hit while Andrew Benintendi had one RBI and one hit. Bobby Witt Jr. and Edward Olivares had one hit each. Zack Greinke took the loss after striking out four on five hits and six innings.
Cardinals (10-7): The Cardinals were a 10-5 winner over the Mets behind a big day from Nolan Arenado. Arenado had three hits, three RBI and doubled while Tommy Edman also had three hits and drove in one run. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and drove in a run while Corey Dickerson had two hits and two RBI, and Dylan Carlson wrangled two hits, two RBI and tripled. Steven Matz struck out six on six hits in four innings, and Jake Woodford earned the win.