(KMAland) -- The Cardinals avoided a sweep in San Francisco while the Royals were crushed in Minnesota in MLB on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (10-16): The Cardinals avoided a sweep with a 6-0 win over the Giants (11-14). Miles Mikolas (1-1) went 6 1/3 innings, struck out six and allowed just four hits and two walks. Paul DeJong homered among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman added two hits each for St. Louis.
Kansas City Royals (6-20): The Royals continued their historically awful April with a 7-1 loss to Minnesota (15-11). The Royals had just three hits, including a home run for Vinnie Pasquantino — his third of the season. Kyle Isbel and Nicky Lopez also hit safely. Zack Greinke (0-4) struggled through 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits.