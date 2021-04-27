(KMAland) -- The Royals win streak was snapped by the Pirates while St. Louis took a win over Philadelphia in MLB action on Tuesday.
Royals (14-8): Pittsburgh nabbed a 2-1 win over the Royals with a seventh-inning RBI bloop single. Kansas City had just four hits, including two by Carlos Santana, while Jakob Junis threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out nine to take the tough-luck loss.
Cardinals (12-11): Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner all had two hits for St. Louis in a 5-2 win over the Phillies (11-12). Edman and Goldschmidt each drove in two runs, and Carlos Martinez (1-4) picked up his first win with 7 1/3 innings of two-hit ball. Alex Reyes tossed the ninth for his sixth save.