(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both dropped road games on Friday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (6-21): The Royals dropped another game on the road to the Minnesota Twins (16-11), 8-6. Salvador Perez had a strong game for KC with a home run among three hits and drove in three. Nick Pratto returned to the big league club, finishing with three hits and two RBI of his own, and Edward Olivares also had a three-hit game. Bobby Witt Jr. posted a double, drove in a run, stole a base and scored twice. However, Jordan Lyles (0-5) gave up seven runs on seven hits and four walks in four innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (10-17): The Cardinals were roughed up in a 7-3 loss to the Dodgers (14-13). Paul Goldschmidt hit a pair of doubles and Brendan Donovan had two singles for St. Louis in the loss. Jack Flaherty struck out seven, but he gave up five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.