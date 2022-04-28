(KMAland) -- The Royals outlasted the White Sox in extras while the Cardinals rolled over the Diamondbacks in MLB action on Thursday.
Royals (7-10): Kyle Isbel delivered a big two-run single in the 10th inning, and the Royals picked up a 5-2 extra-inning win over the White Sox (7-11). Andrew Benintendi and Isbel finished with two hits and two RBI each for Kansas City in the win. Brad Keller got a no-decision despite throwing seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits with three strikeouts. Scott Barlow (2-0) threw the ninth for the win while Taylor Clarke pitched the 10th to pick up his first save.
Cardinals (11-7): The Cardinals put up five runs between the first two innings on their way to an 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks (8-12). Paul Goldschmidt led the offense with three hits and three RBI while Tommy Edman added two hits, two RBI and three runs. Tyler O’Neill drove in two of his own, and Nolan Arenado, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina pitched in multi-hit games. Dakota Hudson (2-1) threw six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out four.