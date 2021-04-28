(KMAland) -- The Royals earned a split in Pittsburgh while St. Louis lost to Philadelphia in MLB action on Wednesday.
Cardinals (12-12): The Phillies (12-12) nabbed a 5-3 win over the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill led St. Louis on offense with three hits, including a home run, and drove in two. Tommy Edman added two hits, and Paul Goldschmidt hit his third home run in the loss.
Royals (15-8): The Royals split their two-game set in Pittsburgh with a 9-6 win over the Pirates (12-12). Salvador Perez had three hits and drove in a run, and Jorge Soler added three hits and three RBI of his own. Whit Merrifield chipped in two hits and two runs, and Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier drove in two each. Kyle Zimmer (2-0) threw two-thirds of an inning to get the win while Josh Staumont struck out two in 1 1/3 for his third save.