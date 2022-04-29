(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both took losses in MLB action on Friday.
Cardinals (11-8): The Cardinals fell to the Diamondbacks (9-12), 6-2. Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run, Nolan Arenado doubled and Harrison Bader added two walks and scored a run for the St. Louis offense. Adam Wainwright (2-3) struck out four over six innings, but he walked five and gave up three runs to take the loss.
Royals (7-11): The Yankees (14-6) scored four in the seventh and five in the eighth to take a 12-2 rain-shortened win over the Royals. New York was up 3-2 before Dylan Coleman and Jake Brentz combined to give up nine runs. The Royals offense was led by Salvador Perez, who doubled in a run. Michael A. Taylor added an RBI hit, and Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt Jr. also doubled. Kris Bubic (0-2) went five strong innings, striking out three and giving up three runs on four hits.