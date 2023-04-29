(KMAland) -- The Royals edged past the Twins, but the Cardinals lost a 1-0 game to the Dodgers in MLB on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (7-21): The Royals scored one run each in the eighth and the ninth innings to pick up a 3-2 win over Minnesota. Nick Pratto had a two-hit game and Edward Olivares was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Salvador Perez and Nicky Lopez both drove in a run.A roldis Chapman (1-1) was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts in the eighth, and Scott Barlow picked up his fourth save of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals (10-18): The Cardinals managed just three hits and no runs in a 1-0 loss to the Dodgers (15-13). Paul Goldschmidt, Willson Contreras and Dylan Carlson all had one hit each for the Cardinals. Jordan Montgomery struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks.