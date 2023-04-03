(KMAland) -- The Royals snagged their first win of the season while the Cardinals could not match up with the Braves in Major League Baseball on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (1-3): The Royals picked up their first win with a 9-5 triumph over Toronto (1-3). MJ Melendez went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs, and Bobby Witt Jr. picked up two hits and two RBI. Nicky Lopez also had a hit, two RBI and two runs behind Brady Singer (1-0), who threw five innings, struck out three and gave up just one run on two hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (2-2): The Cardinals fell to the Braves (3-1), 8-4. Jake Woodford (0-1) struggled through 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out three. Paul Goldschmidt hit his first home run of the season among two hits while Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill also had multi-hit games for the Cardinals.