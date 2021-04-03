(KMAland) -- The Royals rode a monster sixth inning to a second consecutive win while the Cardinals lost a 9-6 shootout to the Reds.
Check out the regional rundown below.
Royals (2-0): A seven-run sixth inning pushed the Royals past the Rangers in an 11-4 win. Whit Merrifield had two hits, drove in four and scored twice. Michael Taylor drove in three and scored twice on two hits. Carlos Santana plated two and Salvador Perez had two hits. Mike Minor struck out six and allowed four hits and four earned runs in six innings.
Cardinals (1-1): The Reds muscled six runs in the third inning to beat the Cardinals 9-6. Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong each drove in two on two hits. Jake Woodford and Andrew Miller struck out three batters apiece.