(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were both shutout in MLB action on Saturday. 

Cardinals (11-9): The Cardinals were shutdown in a 2-0 loss to the Diamondbacks (10-12), which got seven shutout innings from Merrill Kelly. Miles Mikolas (1-1) threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven. St. Louis had just two singles in the game — one each from Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader.

Royals (7-12): The Royals left 11 on base and were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in a 3-0 loss to the Yankees (15-6). Kansas City had seven hits, including two each from Hunter Dozier and Edward Olivares. Whit Merrifield added a hit and two walks, and Carlos Santana and Bobby Witt Jr. also hit safely. Carlos Hernandez (0-1) gave up three runs — two earned — on four hits and five walks while striking out three in four innings to take the loss.

