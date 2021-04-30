(KMAland) -- St. Louis was a winner over the Pirates while the Royals fell to the Twins in MLB action on Friday.
Cardinals (14-12): The Cardinals were 7-3 winners over the Pirates (12-13). Tyler O’Neill had a three-hit game, smashing his fifth home run of the season for St. Louis. Matt Carpenter added a three-run pinch-hit home run. John Gant (2-2) was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings and working around three hits and five walks while allowing just one run.
Royals (15-9): The Royals dropped a 9-1 decision to the Twins (9-15). Brady Singer (1-3) lasted just two innings before leaving with an injury and allowing one run on two hits and three walks. The Kansas City offense struggled to just four hits, including a home run by Carlos Santana.