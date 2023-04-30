(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals each suffered losses on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (7-22): The Royals outhit the Twins (17-12) 10-7 in an 8-4 loss. Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits, doubled and drove in two. Matt Duffy, MJ Melendez and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had doubles. Bradley's was one of his two hits. Edward Olivares added one hit and an RBI. Brady Singer took the loss after striking out five on five hits and eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Josh Staumont and Carlos Hernandez struck out three batters apiece.
Cardinals (10-19): The Dodgers took care of the Cardinals 6-3. Tommy Edman doubled while Brendan Donovan had two hits and an RBI. Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson had one hit and one RBI each, and Willson Contreras managed two hits. Zack Thompson was the losing pitcher.