(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost 4-1 in MLB on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (1-4): The Royals lost to Toronto (2-3), 4-1, amounting only four hits on the night. Matt Duffy had three of them in three tries while Franmil Reyes added a home run in the second inning. Kris Bubic (0-1) gave up two runs on seven hits while striking out four and giving up just one walk to take the tough-luck loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (2-3): The Cardinals struggled to a second straight loss to the Braves (4-1), 4-1. St. Louis had 10 hits, but they finished 2-6 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base. All 10 of the Cardinals hitters on the night finished with one hit. Willson Contreras had an RBI to go with his hit, scoring Dylan Carlson. Steven Matz (0-1) gave up four runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 to take the loss. He struck out seven and gave up just one walk.