(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both suffered losses to end their first series of the 2021 season.

Royals (2-1): The Rangers mounted three runs in both the third and fourth for a 7-3 win. Carlos Santana had two hits. Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer. Brady Singer suffered his first loss of the season. Singer allowed five hits and five earned runs while striking out five in 3 1/3 innings. 

Cardinals (1-2): The Reds blasted the Cardinals 12-3. Tommy Edman, Nolan Arenado, Tyler O'Neill, Yadier Molina and John Nogowski accounted for their five hits. Carlos Martinez struck out four in five innings. 

