(KMAland) -- The Cardinals posted a convincing win while the Royals put up a valiant effort but fell short on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (8-8): The Royals couldn’t quite overcome a 4-0 deficit in a 5-4 loss to the Brewers. Logan Porter had two hits, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Nick Loftin doubled and drove in a run. Carlos Hernandez had three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (9-5): The Cardinals blanked the Marlins for a 7-0 victory while hitting Miami 13-2. Darlin Moquette had two hits, drove in two runs, scored twice and tripled in the win while Wade Stauss also tripled. Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina had two hits apiece and each doubled. Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also doubled. Steven Matz got the win, striking out five on two hits in 6 2/3 innings.