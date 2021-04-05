(KMAland) -- Danny Duffy and Whit Merrifield led the Royals while the Cardinals scored early in a perfect day for Missouri’s MLB teams.
Royals (3-1): Danny Duffy threw six shutout innings, and Whit Merrifield homered and drove in three runs to lead the Royals in a 3-0 win over the Indians. Duffy struck out five and allowed just two hits and three walks before giving way to Scott Barlow (2 IP) and Jesse Hahn (1 IP), who earned the save. Merrifield hit a second-inning two-run home run and had a sacrifice fly. Nicky Lopez added two hits in the victory.
Cardinals (2-2): The Cardinals scored three runs in the first on their way to a 4-1 win over the Marlins (1-3). Tommy Edman homered, Nolan Arenado had two hits and Yadier Molina drove in two to lead the St. Louis offense. Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0) threw five innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. Alex Reyes worked around one hit in the ninth to earn the save.