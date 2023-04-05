(KMAland) -- Both the Royals and Cardinals were losers in Wednesday's MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (1-5): The Royals' offense struggled once again in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays (3-3). The Royals had only two hits, which came from Jackie Bradley Jr and Salvador Perez. Zack Greinke took the loss. He struck out four and allowed seven hits in six innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (2-4): The Braves (5-1) were a 5-2 winner over the Cardinals. Jordan Walker homered as one of his two hits while driving in two runs. Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman, Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson also had hits. Miles Mikolas was the losing pitcher. He went six innings, allowing nine hits and five earned runs with six strikeouts.