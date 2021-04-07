St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals shut out the Marlins while Kansas City fell to Cleveland on Wednesday in MLB action.

The recap:

Royals (3-2): Jose Ramirez hit two two-run home runs to send Cleveland (2-3) to a 4-2 win over Kansas City. Salvador Perez homered and Nicky Lopez drove in a run for the Royals offense, and Jakob Junis threw five one-hit innings with six strikeouts. 

Cardinals (4-2): Jack Flaherty gave up just one hit in six shutout innings to lift St. Louis to a 7-0 win over Miami (1-5). Tommy Edman had three hits, Dylan Carlson blasted a grand slam and Yadier Molina also went deep and drove in two for the Cardinals offense.

