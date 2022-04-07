(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both opened their 2022 seasons with wins on Thursday in Major League Baseball. The rundown:
Royals (1-0): Bobby Witt Jr. tallied his first major league hit, driving in the go-ahead run with a double in the eighth inning, and the Royals won 3-1 over the Indians (0-1). Nicky Lopez and Andrew Benintendi also drove in runs to make a winner out of Scott Barlow (1-0), who threw two innings, struck out three and worked around two hits. Zack Greinke tossed 5 2/3 innings and gave up just one run on five hits while striking out one and walking one. Jake Brentz and Josh Staumont also had scoreless relief appearances.
Cardinals (1-0): The Cardinals rolled to a 9-0 win over the Pirates (0-1). Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman all hit home runs in the win. O’Neill finished with two hits and five RBI, Arenado drove in two and Harrison Bader had two hits and two runs. Adam Wainwright (1-0) threw six shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just five hits. Nick Wittgren, Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley followed with one inning of scoreless relief each.