Brad Keller, Kansas City Royals
Photo: Chris Bernacchi (MLB.com)

(KMAland) -- The Royals won in San Francisco while St. Louis lost in Milwaukee in MLB action on Friday.

Kansas City Royals (2-6): Brad Keller (1-1) threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three and walking three in a 3-1 Royals win over the Giants (3-4). Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez each hit home runs while Pasquantino finished with a team-best two hits. 

St. Louis Cardinals (2-5): The Cardinals continued their struggles in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers (6-1). Nolan Arenado had two of St. Louis’ five hits in the defeat. Jack Flaherty (1-1) threw five innings, walking six and striking out three while giving up two runs on four hits.

