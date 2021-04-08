(KMAland) -- A Nolan Arenado home run lifted the Cardinals while Lance Lynn shut out the Royals on Thursday in MLB action.
Cardinals (5-2): Nolan Arenado hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to lift St. Louis to a 3-1 win over Milwaukee (3-4). Tyler O’Neill also drove in a run for the Cardinals, which finished with just five hits. Adam Wainwright threw the first five innings, gave up just one run on five hits while striking out six. Giovanny Gallegos (2-0) worked the eighth to get the win, and Alex Reyes worked around one hit to take his third save.
Royals (3-3): Lance Lynn threw a complete game shutout for the White Sox (4-4) in a 6-0 win over the Royals. Brad Keller (0-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks to take the loss. Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler and Michael A. Taylor all hit safely for the Royals.