(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals both grabbed road wins in MLB on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (3-6): The Royals won for the second straight day over the San Francisco Giants (3-5), 6-5. Kansas City scored one run each in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings and went for three in the eighth in the win. Salvador Perez, Franmil Reyes and Bobby Witt Jr. all hit home runs while MJ Melendez added two hits. Perez also drove in three runs. Brady Singer threw six innings and struck out four for Kansas City. Taylor Clarke (1-0) worked around three hits in the eighth and struck out the side while Aroldis Chapman had two Ks to earned his first save.
St. Louis Cardinals (3-5): The Cardinals were 6-0 winners over the Milwaukee Beers (6-2). Nolan Arenado went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, and Jordan Walker added a home run of his own and drove in two. Tommy Edman also had a two-hit game for the Cardinals. Jordan Montgomery (2-0) threw seven innings, struck out nine and allowed just three hits.