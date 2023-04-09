(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both dropped games in MLB action on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals (3-6): The Cardinals dropped another NL Central meeting to the Milwaukee Brewers (7-2), 6-1. Tyler O’Neill led the way for St. Louis with two hits while Jordan Walker added an RBI hit for the team’s lone run. Jake Woodford (0-2) struck out five and gave up three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (3-7): The Royals failed to finish the three-game sweep of the Giants (4-5), suffering a late 3-1 loss. San Francisco scored all three of their runs in the eighth off Ryan Yarbrough (0-1), which spoiled a brilliant outing from Kris Bubic. Bubic went six scoreless innings, struck out nine, walked none and gave up just two hits. Kansas City’s only offense came from Vinnie Pasquantino, who had a double among two hits and scored on a Salvador Perez base hit.