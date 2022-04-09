(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both picked up wins to move to 2-0 in MLB action on Saturday.
Royals (2-0): Adalberto Mondesi hit a walk-off single, and the Royals were 1-0 10-inning winners over the Guardians (0-2). Mondesi’s hit followed a single from Hunter Dozier, who opened the 10th inning, and it allowed pinch-runner Kyle Isbel to score. Andrew Benintendi had three hits to lead the Royals six-hit effort. Brad Keller struck out five and gave up just two hits and a walk in six shutout innings before Dylan Coleman (1 IP), Amir Garret (0.2 IP), Taylor Clarke (0.1 IP), Josh Staumont (1 IP) and winning pitcher Collin Snider (1 IP) followed with impressive relief.
Cardinals (2-0): Nolan Arenado went 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh (0-2), 6-2. Paul DeJong added a two-run home run in the third, and Corey Dickerson finished with a hit and an RBI. Kodi Whitley (1-0) threw 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief to get the win while Nick Wittgren, T.J. McFarland, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos also had scoreless appearances in the victory.