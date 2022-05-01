(KMAland) -- St. Louis rallied for a win over the Diamondbacks while the Royals blew a three-run lead to the Yankees in MLB action on Sunday.
Cardinals (12-9): St. Louis used a four-run seventh inning to beat Arizona (10-13), 7-5. Andrew Knizner had a team-best two hits while Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader went deep in the decisive seventh. Kodi Whitley (2-0) struck out the only batter he faced to get the win while Ryan Helsley went the final two innings, striking out four, to get his first save.
Royals (7-13): The Yankees (16-6) finished a three-run comeback to finish a sweep of the Royals with a 6-4 win. The Royals led 4-1 before allowing two in the fifth and two in a no-hit seventh. Nicky Lopez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor all had two hits. One of Taylor’s hits was his second home run of the season. Daniel Lynch struck out four and allowed three runs on four hits in five innings, taking a no-decision.