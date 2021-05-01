(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both bashed their way to wins over divisional rivals on Saturday in MLB action.
Royals (16-9): Andrew Benintendi had two home runs among three hits, drove in two and scored three times to lead the Royals in an 11-3 rout of Minnesota. Salvador Perez doubled, homered and drove in three of his own, and Ryan O’Hearn also went deep. Danny Duffy (4-1) struck out seven in seven innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks.
Cardinals (15-12): Tommy Edman had four hits to lead a 15-hit offensive attack for St. Louis in a 12-5 win over Pittsburgh (12-14). Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado added three hits each, and Paul DeJong and Justin Williams also hit home runs for the Cardinals. Jack Flaherty (5-0) struck out nine over six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks, to get the win.