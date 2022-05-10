(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both dropped games in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (16-13): The Cardinals lost the first game of their home series with Baltimore (13-17), 5-3. Harrison Bader and Brendan Donovan each hit home runs for the Cardinals with Bader driving in a team-high two runs. Packy Naughton (0-1) gave up three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (9-18): The Royals dropped another game to the Rangers (12-16), 6-4. Brad Keller (1-3) gave up six runs on nine hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings to take the defeat, and the Royals couldn’t quite rally from an early five-run deficit. Hunter Dozier was 2-for-3 with two runs, and MJ Melendez, Michael A. Taylor, Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez all drove in one run each.