(KMAland) -- The Royals rolled while the Cardinals had no answer for the Cubs on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (11-27): The Royals used a four-run first inning to take care of the White Sox (13-25) 9-1. Edward Olivares, Nick Pratto and Michael Massey went deep in the win. Pratto drove in three runs on two hits and scored twice, Massey had three hits, doubled, drove in two and scored once and Olivares had one hit and scored twice. Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits, doubled and scored twice. Salvador Perez had two hits and drove in one run, MJ Melendez had one hit, one RBI and scored twice and Matt Duffy had one hit and one RBI. Brad Keller got the win. He threw five innings and allowed only three hits and one earned run while walking four and striking out four.
St. Louis Cardinals (13-25): The Cubs (18-19) were a 10-4 winner. Nolan Arenado tripled and drove in a run while Willson Contreras, Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman had one hit and one RBI apiece. Paul Goldschmidt, Brendan Donovan, Juan Yepez and Andrew Knizner had one hit. Jordan Montgomery was the losing pitcher. He allowed seven hits and six earned runs while striking out three walking three in five innings.