Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 97F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.