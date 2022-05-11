(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both rolled to wins in MLB action on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (17-13): The Cardinals rolled to a 10-1 win over the Orioles (13-18). Paul Goldschmidt doubled among two hits and drove in three while Juan Yepez homered and singled in the win. Brendan Donovan also went 2-for-2 with two RBI, two walks and three runs. Miles Mikolas (3-1) went seven innings and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out three to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (10-18): The Royals had a rare strong offensive outburst in an 8-2 win over the Rangers (12-17). Whit Merrifield broke out with three hits, four runs and an RBI, and Emmanuel Rivera hit a big three-run triple. Bobby Witt Jr. added a double and three RBI of his own in the win. Gabe Speier (2 IP) and Joel Payamps (3 IP) threw the first five innings with Payamps grabbing the win behind five strikeouts.