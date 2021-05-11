MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals had a five-run 11th in a win while Kansas City came back from down seven before losing in walk-off fashion on Tuesday in MLB action.

Royals (16-18): The Royals came back from a seven-run deficit only to take an 8-7 walk-off loss to the Tigers (11-24) for their ninth straight defeat. Jorge Soler hit a three-run home run in the eighth and a game-tying three-run double in the ninth, but Robbie Grossman delivered his fifth RBI of the night with a two-out winner for Detroit. 

Cardinals (22-14): The Cardinals used a five-run 11th inning to beat Milwaukee, 6-1. Tyler O’Neill’s three-run home run in the 11th pushed St. Louis to the win despite the Cardinals mustering just five hits. Paul Goldschmidt had a solo home run in the eighth inning to force extras. Kwang Hyun Kim threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing one run on five hits for the Cards.

