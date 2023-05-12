(KMAland) -- The Royals won in walk-off fashion on Thursday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (12-27): Freddy Fermin’s bunt single proved to be a walk-off winner for the Royals in a 4-3 victory over the White Sox (13-26). Maikel Garcia doubled and drove in two, and Fermin had two hits to lead the offense on the day. Michael Massey also blasted his second home of the season. Brady Singer struck out four and allowed just one run on five hits in six innings. Scott Barlow threw the ninth to get the win and move to 1-2 on the season.