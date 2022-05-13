(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost rubber matches in MLB on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (17-14): The Cardinals dropped a 3-2 decision and the series to Baltimore (14-18). Dylan Carlson hit a home run, and Nolan Arenado doubled and drove in a run for St. Louis in the defeat. Steven Matz (3-3) gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings in the loss.
Kansas City Royals (10-19): The Royals struggled to a 3-1 loss to the Rangers (13-17). Salvador Perez had a hit and drove in the only run while Whit Merrifield added a hit and scored a run of his own. Andrew Benintendi, Ryan O’Hearn and Michael A. Taylor also hit safely. Jonathan Heasley (0-1) threw 3 1/3 innings, walked four and gave up one run on four hits to take the loss.