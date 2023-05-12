(KMAland) -- Nolan Gorman played hero for the Cardinals in a win while the Royals suffered a loss Friday.
Kansas City Royals (12-28): The Royals offense struggled in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers (5-1). They only put up three hits, which came from Nick Pratto, Hunter Dozier and Freddy Fermin. Fermin homered for their lone run. Josh Taylor was the losing pitcher. Max Castillo tossed 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four with three walks, two earned runs and allowed six hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (14-25): Nolan Gorman's pinch-hit two-run blast in the ninth gave the Cardinals an 8-6 win over the Red Sox (22-17). Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras also homered. Arenado had four hits and drove in two while Lars Nootbaar had two hits and drove in two. Paul Goldschmidt managed three hits, and Tommy Edman doubled. Ryan Helsley got the win. He struck out four in two hittings of no-hit action.