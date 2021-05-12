(KMAland) -- The Royals lost their 10th straight while St. Louis fell to Milwaukee in MLB action on Wednesday.
Royals (16-19): The Royals lost their 10th straight with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Tigers (12-24). For Kansas City, Salvador Perez had two of the team’s three hits and drove in one of their two runs. Danny Duffy (4-3) was saddled with the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings while striking out eight.
Cardinals (22-15): Milwaukee (20-17) rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to take a 4-1 win over St. Louis. The Cardinals struck out 12 times and had just four hits, including two from Harrison Bader. Ryan Heasley (3-1) was the losing pitcher, allowing all three eighth-inning runs on two hits, including a home run.