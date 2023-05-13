(KMAland) -- The Royals suffered another loss while the Cardinals used ninth-inning magic to beat the Red Sox for the second straight night.
Kansas City Royals (12-29): The Royals suffered a 4-3 loss to the Brewers (22-17). Salvador Perez homered as one of his two hits. Bobby Witt. Jr also had two hits, including a double. Nick Pratto doubled twice and drove in a run, and MJ Melendez had a double and an RBI. Zack Greinke struck out five on the day. Greinke became only the fifth pitcher in MLB history to strike out 1,000 different batters. Carlos Hernandez was the losing pitcher.
St. Louis Cardinals (15-25): Alec Burleson's fielder's choice RBI and a throwing error on the same play allowed the Cardinals to take a ninth-inning lead en route to a 4-3 win over the Red Sox (22-18). Nolan Arenado homered and scored a run while Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman each doubled. Gorman drove in a run. Steven Matz threw 5 1/3 innings. He scattered eight hits, gave up three earned runs and struck out four. Andre Pallante was the winning pitcher.