(KMAland) -- A ninth-inning rally came up short for the Royals while Jack Flaherty moved to 7-0 with another strong performance in a Cardinals win.
Royals (16-20): A ninth-inning rally came up short for the Royals in a 4-3 defeat to the Tigers (13-24) — their 11th consecutive loss. Andrew Benintendi had three hits while Carlos Santana and Salvador Perez drove in a run each. Kansas City scored twice in the ninth, but they left the tying run on first base to end the game. Daniel Lynch (0-2) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits while striking out four. Kris Bubic went the final five shutout innings, striking out six and giving up just three hits and four walks.
Cardinals (23-15): Jack Flaherty moved to 7-0 with six shutout innings in a 2-0 win for St. Louis over the Brewers (20-18). The right-hander struck out six and gave up just four hits and walked two. Alex Giovanny Gallegos, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes combined on three shutout innings with five strikeouts and just one hit allowed. Nolan Arenado led the offense with three hits and an RBI.