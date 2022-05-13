(KMAland) -- The Royals won a slugfest in Colorado, while the Cardinals gave up a five-run inning in a loss Friday.
St. Louis Cardinals (17-15): The Cardinals surrendered a big eighth inning en route to an 8-2 loss to San Francisco. Starter Jordan Hicks allowed just three earned runs over five innings of work with three hits. Paul Goldschmidt hit his third homer of the and had an RBI groundout.
Kansas City Royals (11-19): The Royals out-slugged the Rockies in Colorado 14-10. Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple. Hunter Dozier was 5-for-5 with a double and four runs scored, while Ryan O'Hearn smacked his first home run of the year.