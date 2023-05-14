(KMAland) -- The Cardinals finished a series sweep while the Royals lost in Major League Baseball play Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (12-30): The Royals suffered another loss to the Brewers (23-17). This one was a 9-6 defeat. Salvador Perez, Hunter Dozier and Bobby Witt. Jr each went deep in the loss. Witt. Jr also doubled, had three RBI and managed two hits, Perez had two hits and Dozier drove in two runs and scored twice. MJ Melendez had two hits. Jordan Lyles took the loss after striking out two on four hits and seven earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (16-25): The Cardinals rolled to a 9-1 win over the Red Sox (22-19). Nolan Arenado, Paul DeJong and Andrew Knizner homered in the win. Arenado had to hits and drove in four runs while Knizner had two hits and drove in two. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and one RBI while Lars Notbaar managed three hits and scored three times. Miles Mikolas got the win. He allowed only four hits and one earned run in six innings.