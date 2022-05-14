MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- St. Louis shutout the Giants and the Royals fell at Colorado Saturday in MLB action.

St. Louis Cardinals (18-15): Five Cardinals pitchers combined on an eight-hit shutout to take down the San Francisco Giants 4-0. Dakota Hudson struck out two and scattered five hits in five innings of work to earn the win. Tommy Edman hit a solo home run, while Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina both had RBI doubles.

Kansas City Royals (11-20): Carlos Hernandez gave up nine runs over four innings of work as the Royals lost to Colorado 10-4. Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. each homered. Whit Merrifield added an RBI single in the loss.

