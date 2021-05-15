(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped their losing skid while the Cardinals didn’t have nearly enough in a loss to the Padres on Friday in MLB action.
Cardinals (23-16): A late Cardinals rally wasn’t enough in a 5-4 loss to the Padres (22-17). Nolan Arenado had another three hits, including a solo home run in the ninth inning. Tyler O’Neill went deep in the eighth inning, and Tommy Edman added two hits. Johan Oviedo took the loss, walking five in two innings and giving up three runs.
Royals (17-21): The Royals snapped their 11-game losing skid and then dropped the second game of their doubleheader with the White Sox (23-14). Kansas City won 6-2 in the opening game behind a three-run home run from Salvador Perez, a two-run shot by Michael A. Taylor and seven strikeouts in five innings from Brad Keller (3-4). The White Sox scored three times in the second inning of game two, and it help up for a 3-1 win. Carlos Santana hit a solo home run to account for KC’s only run.