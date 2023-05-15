(KMAland) -- The Cardinals routed the Brewers while the Royals narrowly avoided getting no-hit in a loss to the Padres on Monday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (17-25): St. Louis rolled to an 18-1 win over the Brewers (23-18), scoring 10 in the eighth inning. Four different Cardinals hit home runs, including Nolan Gorman, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI, and Nolan Arenado also went deep among two hits and drove in four. Andrew Knizner smashed a grand slam in the eighth, and Tommy Edman was 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and four runs. Jack Flaherty (3-4) struck out 10 and gave up just three hits in seven shutout frames to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (12-31): The Royals narrowly avoided getting no-hit in a 4-0 loss to the Padres (20-22). Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Massey had the only hits of the game for Kansas City, including Massey’s lead-off hit in the eighth to snap Michael Wacha’s no-hit bid. Brad Keller (3-4) walked eight in 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs to take the loss.