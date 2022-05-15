Salvador Perez
Photo: Chris Bernacchi (MLB.com)

(KMAland) -- The Royals outscored the Rockies while the Cardinals rolled through the Giants in MLB action on Sunday.

Kansas City Royals (12-20): Salvador Perez delivered a two-run game-winning single, and the Royals edged Colorado (17-17), 8-7. The Royals blew a 6-0 lead, but they were able to mount a comeback of their own in the ninth. Whit Merrifield homered among two hits and drove in two, and Bobby Witt Jr. went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run and two runs of his own. Emmanuel Rivera bopped a home run, doubled, drove in three and scored twice. Daniel Lynch threw 5 1/3 innings of shutout baseball with four strikeouts, Josh Staumont (1-0) worked the eighth to get the win and Scott Barlow pitched a clean ninth for his fourth save.

St. Louis Cardinals (19-15): The Cardinals rolled to a 15-6 win over the Giants (20-14). Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had one home run each in the win. Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs, and Juan Yepez, Molina, Dylan Carlson and Edmundo Sosa all had two hits each. Molina drove in four, Andrew Knizner had a three-RBI night and Arenado also drove in two. Adam Wainwright (4-3) went six innings and struck out five to get the win. Albert Pujols pitched the final inning in the St. Louis rout.

