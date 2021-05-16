Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the White Sox for the second time in three tries while the Cardinals were absolutely mauled by the Padres in MLB action on Saturday.

Royals (18-21): Salvador Perez hit another three-run home run, and the Royals beat the White Sox (23-15), 5-1. Whit Merrifield, Carlos Santana, Kelvin Gutierrez and Hanser Alberto all added two hits each, and Mike Minor (3-2) struck out seven in seven innings to pick up the win.

Cardinals (23-17): The Padres pounded out 17 hits in a dominant beatdown of the Cardinals, 13-3. Adam Wainwright (2-4) gave up six runs on eight hits in four innings. Yadier Molina, Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader all hit home runs for the offense.

