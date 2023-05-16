(KMAland) -- The Royals used a big second inning to beat the Padres while the Cardinals lost on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (13-31): The Royals put up five runs in the second inning to beat the Padres (20-23), 5-4. Salvador Perez had a double and two RBI while Bobby Witt. Jr had two hits and drove in a run. Matt Duffy had one hit and one RBI, and Nate Eaton plated a run. Maikel Garcia doubled as one of his two hits in the win. Brady Singer was the winning pitcher. He threw six innings, scattering seven hits and allowing two earned runs while striking out three. Scott Barlow got the save.
St. Louis Cardinals (17-26): The Brewers (24-18) cooled the Cardinals' hot streak with a 3-2 win on Tuesday. Nolan Arenado homered for the fifth straight game while Brendan Donovan had one hit and one RBI. Tommy Edman had three hits, including a double. Willson Contreras also doubled. Jordan Montgomery was the losing pitcher. He struck out seven while allowing eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.