(Kansas City) -- The Royals’ comeback from a 3-0 deficit was all for naught in a 5-3, 10-inning defeat to the Chicago White Sox (17-17) on Monday.
Whit Merrifield had two hits, two RBI and doubled while Andrew Benintendi also had an RBI hit for the Royals. Offensively, the Royals outhit the White Sox, 6-5. Michael A. Taylor, Ryan O’Hearn and Kyle Isbel also had hits.
Brad Keller went seven innings, striking out three on eight hits and three earned runs in the no-decision. Scott Barlow took the loss for the Royals (12-21).